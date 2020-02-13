Virtu Financial LLC Sells 1,797 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 538.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1,509.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TIF shares. William Blair cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

TIF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.30. 42,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,376. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.04. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $134.39.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

