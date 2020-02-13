Virtu Financial LLC Sells 2,845 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 432,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 152,111 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,396,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,981,000 after acquiring an additional 52,493 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 3,651.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In related news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,949.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.16. 274,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,724. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.88.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

