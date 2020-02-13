Virtu Financial LLC Takes $394,000 Position in Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BPY. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 90,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 346.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 96,757 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 185,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,102. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.32%. This is an increase from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Property Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

