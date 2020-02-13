Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BGS. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after buying an additional 82,921 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 755,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 472,055 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 375.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 671,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 530,350 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 601,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 411,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 156,024 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 target price on B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research set a $17.00 target price on B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

BGS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 41,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,586. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $892.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

