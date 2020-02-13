Virtu Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AUPH stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.13. 59,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,901. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 19,483.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.41.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.