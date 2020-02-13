Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from to in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.75 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

NASDAQ VIRT traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 780,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,986. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of -0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.72 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,420.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 691,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 15,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 550,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

