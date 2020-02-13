Vital Energy (CVE:VUX) Stock Price Down 50%

Vital Energy Inc (CVE:VUX) was down 50% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 8,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market cap of $5.76 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99.

Vital Energy Company Profile (CVE:VUX)

Vital Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company develops light and medium gravity crude oil. It primarily operates and maintains a 50% working interest in the Gull Lake project that has six wells producing crude oil from the Roseray formation, and one well producing oil and gas from the Cantuar formation.

