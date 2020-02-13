VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Up 25.6% in January

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the January 15th total of 25,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut VOC Energy Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in VOC Energy Trust by 81.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 67,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 101,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VOC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,852. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $70.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.86. VOC Energy Trust has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $6.86.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 93.53%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

