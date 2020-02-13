Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is SEK 164.50.

VOLV.B has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America set a SEK 126 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 130 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group set a SEK 148 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 165 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Volvo stock traded up SEK 0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting SEK 173.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,968,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,000. Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is SEK 160.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is SEK 146.45.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

