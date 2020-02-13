Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Position Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at $4,723,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,192,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,944,000 after buying an additional 122,435 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA stock opened at $61.50 on Thursday. Voya Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $47.71 and a 1 year high of $63.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.