Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Position Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,148,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 44,307 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $70,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 30.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,165,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,363,000 after buying an additional 91,509 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 205,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,197,000 after buying an additional 14,805 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,069,000 after buying an additional 61,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth $592,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

NYSE:VOYA traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.54. 1,735,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. Voya Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $63.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

