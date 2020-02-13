W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Grows Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,228 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 596.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUV. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.48. 2,234,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,510,982. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $47.40 and a 52-week high of $58.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.41.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

