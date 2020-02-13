W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $8.74 Million Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lowered its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 1.7% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 45,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 254,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $31,012.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $673,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 921,962 shares of company stock worth $43,861,316. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.79. 5,088,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,675,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.49. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.