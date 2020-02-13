W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Makes New Investment in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 16.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 7.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.60. 17,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,010. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

