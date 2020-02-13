W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 25,400 Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co cut its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SDC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,488,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,806,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,470,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,985,000. 22.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,515,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,427,808. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.46. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC).

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.