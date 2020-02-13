W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 2,899 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,161 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.73.

Shares of COST traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $315.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,385. The company has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $209.26 and a 52-week high of $316.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total transaction of $516,026.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,585 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

