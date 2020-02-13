W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 725 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.79.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,852 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,788 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,899,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,780,603. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $71.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

