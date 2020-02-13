Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €88.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Commerzbank set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €73.79 ($85.80).

Shares of WCH stock traded down €0.64 ($0.74) on Wednesday, hitting €71.90 ($83.60). 188,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a 12 month high of €97.92 ($113.86). The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of €65.67 and a 200 day moving average of €66.40.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

