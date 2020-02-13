Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,028 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after acquiring an additional 985,538 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,913,668 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,295,234,000 after acquiring an additional 284,748 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Walmart by 14.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,595,000 after acquiring an additional 807,470 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,187,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $735,339,000 after acquiring an additional 139,212 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Walmart by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,573,796 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,870,000 after acquiring an additional 78,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.51.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 263,300 shares of company stock valued at $30,982,543 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $117.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,483,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,407. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $326.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $96.53 and a 52 week high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

