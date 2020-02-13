Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 4.3% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $141.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $256.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.11 and a 200 day moving average of $139.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

