Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Connections updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,880. Waste Connections has a one year low of $80.66 and a one year high of $103.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.21.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

In related news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

