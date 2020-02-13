Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Connections updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,880. Waste Connections has a one year low of $80.66 and a one year high of $103.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.21.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.71.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
