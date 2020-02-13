Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,106,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.76 and a 200-day moving average of $115.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $97.22 and a 12-month high of $125.64.

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.23.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,906 shares of company stock worth $655,917 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

