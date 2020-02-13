Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,223 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $6,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,721,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,926,000 after acquiring an additional 283,685 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 230,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 60.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 62,757 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 16.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 87.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 121,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 56,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.32.

WTS stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.58. 4,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $114.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $204,958.98. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

