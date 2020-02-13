Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Short Interest Update

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 391,200 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the January 15th total of 475,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

WTS traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $107.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,883. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $114.45.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.98 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTS. Boenning Scattergood raised Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.32.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $204,958.98. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 150.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 25.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

