Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBT. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Welbilt in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Buckingham Research lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Welbilt by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Welbilt by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Welbilt by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Welbilt by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Welbilt by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 98,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBT traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

