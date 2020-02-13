Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $50.00

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZION. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $46.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.59. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $482,312.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,675,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

