Wells Fargo & Co Raises National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Price Target to $26.00

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NOV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NYSE:NOV opened at $23.91 on Monday. National-Oilwell Varco has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 285.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

