Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Position Trimmed by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC cut its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,193,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,358,533,000 after buying an additional 1,275,865 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 146.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Welltower by 7.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 10.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Mizuho began coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.10.

Shares of WELL traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.27. 22,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.17. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.