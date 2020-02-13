Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.29. Welltower also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.20-4.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Welltower to a market weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.10.

NYSE WELL traded up $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $87.76. The company had a trading volume of 137,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.18. Welltower has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day moving average of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 21.98%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

