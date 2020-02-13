West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $36,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $903,119,000 after purchasing an additional 104,494 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $191,953,000 after purchasing an additional 61,308 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $38,041,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 207,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,265,000 after purchasing an additional 52,820 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,636,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WST shares. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.29.

Shares of NYSE WST traded up $12.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.38. The company had a trading volume of 598,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,712. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.60 and a 52 week high of $162.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

