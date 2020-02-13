West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.45-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95-1.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.

WST opened at $162.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.40 and its 200-day moving average is $147.11. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $98.60 and a 52-week high of $162.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.29.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.