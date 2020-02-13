Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 3,926 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,424 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $59,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $183.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,048,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,205,030. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $105.48 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,404.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

