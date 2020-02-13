Williams Companies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WMB)

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 27,641 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,887% compared to the average volume of 1,391 put options.
Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.52. 3,961,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,616,154. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.50, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.41%.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.73.
Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.
