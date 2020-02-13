Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods makes up approximately 6.4% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $17,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,471,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.47. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,152 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.23.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

