Windham Capital Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ)

Windham Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832,404 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BWZ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,302. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0087 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.