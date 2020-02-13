Windham Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 959,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $122,810,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 26.6% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,437,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,645,657. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.69. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.42 and a 1 year high of $131.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.3368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

