WINk Trading 6.2% Higher This Week (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One WINk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. WINk has a total market cap of $25.89 million and $1.98 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000845 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000148 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

