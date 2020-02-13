Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.83 Per Share

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Witan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.18. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

WTAN stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 230.50 ($3.03). 301,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,264. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 230.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 216.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 37.18. Witan Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 235.35 ($3.10).

Get Witan Investment Trust alerts:

In other Witan Investment Trust news, insider Andrew Ross bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of £221,000 ($290,712.97).

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Witan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.