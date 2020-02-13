Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.60.

Shares of WWD traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.01. 464,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.99. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $129.06. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,581,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $407,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,743,103.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,480 shares of company stock worth $9,312,577. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 281.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

