Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.48-3.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.89-1.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $59.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.67. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WH. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.75.

In related news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $178,103.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.