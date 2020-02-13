Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,490,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,094,000 after purchasing an additional 182,061 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 11,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XEL traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,430,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,447. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $53.04 and a 12-month high of $69.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.62 and its 200-day moving average is $63.43.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on XEL. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.85.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

