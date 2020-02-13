Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Receives $31.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPER shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 13,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 1,198.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 28,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter worth $1,128,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.47. 317,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,411. Xperi has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $749.58 million, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

