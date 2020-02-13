Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) to Announce $2.91 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) will report earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.09. HCA Healthcare posted earnings of $2.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $11.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.53 to $11.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.61 to $13.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.81.

HCA opened at $150.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.21. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $151.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $4,513,453.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,018,829 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $352,000. National Pension Service increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after buying an additional 16,709 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

