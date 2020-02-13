Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Oasis Petroleum posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oasis Petroleum.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OAS shares. Johnson Rice cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $797,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 7.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,076,779 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 71,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

OAS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 152,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,423,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.25. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $7.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

