Zacks: Analysts Expect Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Airgain’s earnings. Airgain reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Airgain.

Get Airgain alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. William Blair downgraded Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Airgain from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Airgain in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airgain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Airgain by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,920 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Airgain by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Airgain by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.82. 53,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,759. The firm has a market cap of $85.82 million, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.91. Airgain has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.