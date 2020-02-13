Zacks: Analysts Expect Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bonanza Creek Energy.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 217,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,390. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.82.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,354.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 907.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 113,507 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

