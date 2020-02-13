Zacks: Analysts Set $35.00 Target Price for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has earned an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $35.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.27 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AAON an industry rank of 58 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAON shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AAON by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,114,000 after buying an additional 44,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AAON by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AAON by 352.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 166,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAON traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.36. The stock had a trading volume of 82,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,807. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77 and a beta of 0.93. AAON has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $56.53.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

