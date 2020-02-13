Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) to announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for California Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.52. California Resources reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that California Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for California Resources.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRC shares. Imperial Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of CRC stock remained flat at $$6.66 during trading on Thursday. 53,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,935. The firm has a market cap of $334.00 million, a PE ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 4.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10. California Resources has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $30.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in California Resources by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 65,427 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the third quarter worth about $589,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in California Resources by 26.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 154,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 32,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in California Resources by 21.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 118,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

