Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Announce $1.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report earnings per share of $1.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. EPR Properties posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EPR Properties.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

EPR traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.21. 735,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average of $74.10. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $67.32 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in EPR Properties by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPR Properties (EPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.