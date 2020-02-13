Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) will announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.23. Freshpet reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Freshpet from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $67,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,623 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,728.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $215,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,173 shares of company stock valued at $614,125. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 85.1% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

NASDAQ:FRPT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.84. 145,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,749. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.14. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $69.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.